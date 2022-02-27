Morgan Stanley Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,820.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,725.19.
NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,376.06. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Booking (Get Rating)
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
