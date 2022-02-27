Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

