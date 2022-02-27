Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.20 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

