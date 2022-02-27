National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 341,233 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth $1,441,000. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE:QS opened at $15.35 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.