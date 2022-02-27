National Asset Management Inc. Buys 996 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,124,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.