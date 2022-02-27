National Asset Management Inc. Has $408,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,847 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.
