National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.