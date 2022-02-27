National Pension Service Cuts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $100.71 and a 1-year high of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

