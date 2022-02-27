National Pension Service Decreases Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after buying an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

