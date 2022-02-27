National Pension Service Has $32.01 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Seagen worth $32,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.14.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.