National Pension Service Sells 623 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $354.17 and a one year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.