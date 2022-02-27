National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 143.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

