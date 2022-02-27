National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

