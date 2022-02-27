Needham & Company LLC Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.