NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NOV by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

