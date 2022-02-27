NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

