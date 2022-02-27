Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

