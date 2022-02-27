Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 19,132 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.77% of Afya worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Afya by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.56 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

