Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,189,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

