Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $91 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $90,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 57.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,844,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

