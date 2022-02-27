Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,710,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.49 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

