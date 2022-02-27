Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $60.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,195,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

