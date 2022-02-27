Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.65 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.