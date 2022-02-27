Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.65 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.
Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.