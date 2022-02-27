Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.59

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $9.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 318,759 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $387.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

