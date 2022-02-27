Orange County Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT opened at $40.64 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

