Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ORGN stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.98, a current ratio of 158.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORGN shares. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

