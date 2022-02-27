Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Owens Corning worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,964,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,590,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,463,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after buying an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,516,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.