Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

PZZA opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.34. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

