Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.