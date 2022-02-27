Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.
Shares of SHY stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.
