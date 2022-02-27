Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000.

Shares of DAPR opened at $30.94 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

