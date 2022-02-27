Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,134,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

