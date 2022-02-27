Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,181 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 832.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,529,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 165,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 98,741 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYG opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.