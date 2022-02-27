Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 494.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2,908.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

