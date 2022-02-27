Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $262.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paylocity by 99,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.50. 328,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,473. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.41. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

