Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Perficient by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.