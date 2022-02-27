Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

