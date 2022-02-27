Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77.

