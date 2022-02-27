Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $37,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

