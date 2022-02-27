Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 378 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AL stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Air Lease (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.