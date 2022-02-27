Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

