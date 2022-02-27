Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.93. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

