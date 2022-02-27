Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $94.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.