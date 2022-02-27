Pizza Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $379,632.64 and approximately $13.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007771 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00299634 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.