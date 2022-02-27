Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.
Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.91.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
