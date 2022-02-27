Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.44 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.