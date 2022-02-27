Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

