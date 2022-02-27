Project TXA (TXA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.64 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $579,757.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

