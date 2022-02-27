ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.
PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.
About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
