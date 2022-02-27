Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after buying an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 245,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

