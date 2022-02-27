Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 661,259 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 545.27% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

