Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2,800.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after buying an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.70 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.